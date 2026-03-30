Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Cardinal Infrastructure Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Ivy Zelman purchased 6,921 shares of CDNL, for a cost of $36.33 each, for a total investment of $251,440. So far Zelman is in the green, up about 6.9% on their buy based on today's trading high of $38.84. Cardinal Infrastructure Group is trading up about 4.2% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Zelman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $47,775 shares at a cost of $21.00 a piece.

And at Medifast, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by CEO Daniel R. Chard who purchased 17,678 shares at a cost of $10.11 each, for a total investment of $178,725. Before this latest buy, Chard made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $5,003 shares for a cost of $13.13 a piece. Medifast is trading up about 3.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/30 Insider Buying Report: CDNL, MED

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