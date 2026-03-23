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Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: ECC, REYN

March 23, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Eagle Point Credit Company's, Daniel W. Ko, made a $200,078 buy of ECC, purchasing 57,165 shares at a cost of $3.50 a piece. Ko was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ECC trading as high as $3.68 in trading on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Rolf Stangl purchased $99,084 worth of Reynolds Consumer Products, purchasing 4,705 shares at a cost of $21.06 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stangl purchased REYN on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $308,155 at an average of $22.01 per share. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday.

Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: ECC, REYNVIDEO: Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: ECC, REYN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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ECC
REYN

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