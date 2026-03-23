As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Eagle Point Credit Company's, Daniel W. Ko, made a $200,078 buy of ECC, purchasing 57,165 shares at a cost of $3.50 a piece. Ko was up about 5.1% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with ECC trading as high as $3.68 in trading on Monday. Eagle Point Credit Company is trading down about 1.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Rolf Stangl purchased $99,084 worth of Reynolds Consumer Products, purchasing 4,705 shares at a cost of $21.06 a piece. Before this latest buy, Stangl purchased REYN on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $308,155 at an average of $22.01 per share. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 3/23 Insider Buying Report: ECC, REYN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.