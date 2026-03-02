Markets
Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: RHP, LKFN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ryman Hospitality Properties' Exec. Chairman of the Board, Colin V. Reed, made a $785,226 purchase of RHP, buying 7,800 shares at a cost of $100.67 a piece. Bargain hunters are able to pick up RHP even cheaper than Reed did, with shares changing hands as low as $97.41 in trading on Monday -- that's 3.2% under Reed's purchase price. Ryman Hospitality Properties is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Reed purchased RHP at 3 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $2.46M at an average of $94.70 per share.

And at Lakeland Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Director M. Scott Welch who purchased 10,000 shares for a cost of $57.95 each, for a total investment of $579,500. Before this latest buy, Welch purchased LKFN on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $920,374 at an average of $61.36 per share. Lakeland Financial is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday.

