Monday 3/2 Insider Buying Report: FOUR, FRHC

March 02, 2026 — 10:47 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Shift4 Payments', Jared Isaacman, made a $13.66M purchase of FOUR, buying 296,237 shares at a cost of $46.11 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag FOUR at a price even lower than Isaacman did, with shares trading as low as $43.36 in trading on Monday which is 6.0% under Isaacman's purchase price. Shift4 Payments is trading down about 1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Isaacman made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $16.27M shares at a cost of $82.81 each.

And at Freedom Holding, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Sergey Lukyanov who bought 20,000 shares at a cost of $120.52 each, for a trade totaling $2.41M. Before this latest buy, Lukyanov purchased FRHC on 2 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.98M at an average of $157.21 per share. Freedom Holding is trading up about 2.6% on the day Monday.

