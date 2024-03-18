News & Insights

Monday 3/18 Insider Buying Report: COOK

March 18, 2024 — 10:33 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Andrus purchased $933,006 worth of Traeger, purchasing 396,689 shares at a cost of $2.35 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Andrus in the past year. Traeger is trading up about 18.8% on the day Monday. So far Andrus is in the green, up about 15.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $2.72.

