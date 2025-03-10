News & Insights

Monday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: ECPG, CMG

March 10, 2025 — 01:53 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Encore Capital Group's CEO, Ashish Masih, made a $702,800 purchase of ECPG, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $35.14 each. Encore Capital Group is trading down about 3.9% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Mauricio Gutierrez bought $498,200 worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, buying 9,400 shares at a cost of $53.00 a piece. Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. Investors can snag CMG at a price even lower than Gutierrez did, with shares changing hands as low as $48.94 in trading on Monday which is 7.7% below Gutierrez's purchase price.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
