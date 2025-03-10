As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Encore Capital Group's CEO, Ashish Masih, made a $702,800 purchase of ECPG, buying 20,000 shares at a cost of $35.14 each. Encore Capital Group is trading down about 3.9% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, Director Mauricio Gutierrez bought $498,200 worth of Chipotle Mexican Grill, buying 9,400 shares at a cost of $53.00 a piece. Chipotle Mexican Grill is trading down about 0.8% on the day Monday. Investors can snag CMG at a price even lower than Gutierrez did, with shares changing hands as low as $48.94 in trading on Monday which is 7.7% below Gutierrez's purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 3/10 Insider Buying Report: ECPG, CMG

