Monday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: LW, EIKN

February 09, 2026 — 10:59 am EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Lamb Weston Holdings' Executive Chair, Jan Eli B. Craps, made a $2.43M buy of LW, purchasing 50,000 shares at a cost of $48.65 each. Craps was up about 7.0% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LW trading as high as $52.05 in trading on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Craps in the past twelve months.

And on Wednesday, Kenneth C. Frazier purchased $2M worth of Eikon Therapeutics, purchasing 111,111 shares at a cost of $18.00 each. Eikon Therapeutics is trading up about 3.5% on the day Monday. Investors can grab EIKN at a price even lower than Frazier did, with the stock changing hands as low as $14.90 in trading on Monday -- that's 17.2% below Frazier's purchase price.

