As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Atlanta Braves Holdings', John C. Malone, made a $1.72M buy of BATRA, purchasing 38,669 shares at a cost of $44.60 a piece. Investors can pick up BATRA even cheaper than Malone did, with shares trading as low as $43.04 at last check today which is 3.5% below Malone's purchase price. Atlanta Braves Holdings Inc - Series A is trading up about 1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Malone purchased BATRA on 11 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $11.25M at an average of $41.53 per share.

And at Amphenol, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Robert Livingston who bought 10,000 shares for a cost of $128.51 each, for a trade totaling $1.29M. This purchase marks the first one filed by Livingston in the past twelve months. Amphenol Corp. is trading up about 5.6% on the day Monday. So far Livingston is in the green, up about 12.5% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $144.53.

VIDEO: Monday 2/9 Insider Buying Report: BATRA, APH

