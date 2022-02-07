Markets
Monday 2/7 Insider Buying Report: BST, GRNA

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Blackrock Science and Technology's, Tony Kim, made a $778,104 buy of BST, purchasing 16,750 shares at a cost of $46.45 each. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to pick up BST at a price even lower than Kim did, with shares trading as low as $45.25 in trading on Monday -- that's 2.6% under Kim's purchase price. Blackrock Science and Technology Trusthar is trading up about 1.2% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Kim in the past twelve months.

And also on Wednesday, Director Ganesh Kishore purchased $750,000 worth of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, purchasing 75,000 shares at a cost of $10.00 a piece. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is trading off about 6% on the day Monday. Investors can bag GRNA even cheaper than Kishore did, with shares trading as low as $8.10 at last check today -- that's 19.0% under Kishore's purchase price.

