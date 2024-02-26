Monday 2/26 Insider Buying Report: ILMN, MBUU

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Illumina's Chief Executive Officer, Jacob Thaysen, made a $991,672 buy of ILMN, purchasing 7,330 shares at a cost of $135.29 a piece. Illumina is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday.

And at Malibu Boats, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Executive Chair Michael K. Hooks who bought 12,500 shares at a cost of $42.82 each, for a total investment of $535,250. Malibu Boats is trading up about 2.2% on the day Monday.

