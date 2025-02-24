Monday 2/24 Insider Buying Report: MTDR, CRL

News & Insights

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Matador Resources's CEO, Joseph Foran, made a $323,640 purchase of MTDR, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $53.94 each. Matador Resources is trading up about 0.6% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Foran bought MTDR on 4 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $475,880 at an average of $52.88 per share.

And on Thursday, COO Birgit Girshick bought $249,250 worth of Charles River Laboratories International, buying 1,514 shares at a cost of $164.63 a piece. This buy marks the first one filed by Girshick in the past twelve months. Charles River Laboratories International is trading up about 4.4% on the day Monday. So far Girshick is in the green, up about 4.8% on their buy based on today's trading high of $172.45.

