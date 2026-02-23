Markets
PODD

Monday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ARW

February 23, 2026 — 10:35 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Insulet, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CEO Ashley McEvoy bought 4,300 shares of PODD, at a cost of $239.35 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. McEvoy was up about 4.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with PODD trading as high as $249.10 at last check today. Insulet is trading up about 1.9% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by McEvoy in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, CEO William F. Austen purchased $601,408 worth of Arrow Electronics, purchasing 3,960 shares at a cost of $151.87 a piece. Before this latest buy, Austen made one other purchase in the past year, buying $197,828 shares at a cost of $104.12 each. Arrow Electronics is trading up about 0.7% on the day Monday. So far Austen is in the green, up about 6.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $161.03.

Monday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ARWVIDEO: Monday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: PODD, ARW

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PODD
ARW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.