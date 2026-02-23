Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Maplight Therapeutics', George Pavlov, made a $441,168 purchase of MPLT, buying 25,000 shares at a cost of $17.65 each. Maplight Therapeutics is trading off about 1.4% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Pavlov in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Mudit K. Jain bought $297,592 worth of CVRx, buying 46,800 shares at a cost of $6.36 each. Before this latest buy, Jain bought CVRX on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $10,560 at an average of $4.69 per share. CVRx is trading up about 12.1% on the day Monday. Jain was up about 13.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CVRX trading as high as $7.22 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 2/23 Insider Buying Report: MPLT, CVRX

