Monday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: LIFE, IP

February 02, 2026 — 10:40 am EST

Written by BNK Invest

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ethos Techs', William J. Wheeler, made a $4.95M buy of LIFE, purchasing 260,525 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Bargain hunters are able to pick up LIFE even cheaper than Wheeler did, with the stock changing hands as low as $15.26 at last check today -- that's 19.7% under Wheeler's purchase price. Ethos Techs is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Andrew K. Silvernail bought $2M worth of International Paper, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $39.98 each. International Paper is trading down about 1% on the day Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Stocks mentioned

LIFE
IP

