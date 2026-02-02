Monday 2/2 Insider Buying Report: LIFE, IP

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Ethos Techs', William J. Wheeler, made a $4.95M buy of LIFE, purchasing 260,525 shares at a cost of $19.00 each. Bargain hunters are able to pick up LIFE even cheaper than Wheeler did, with the stock changing hands as low as $15.26 at last check today -- that's 19.7% under Wheeler's purchase price. Ethos Techs is trading up about 2.8% on the day Monday.

And also on Friday, Chief Executive Officer Andrew K. Silvernail bought $2M worth of International Paper, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $39.98 each. International Paper is trading down about 1% on the day Monday.

