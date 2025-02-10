As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Littelfuse, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Anthony Grillo bought 17,500 shares of LFUS, for a cost of $233.98 each, for a total investment of $4.09M. Littelfuse is trading down about 0.2% on the day Monday.

And on Wednesday, Director Douglas M. Baker Jr. purchased $1.33M worth of Merck, purchasing 15,000 shares at a cost of $88.50 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Baker Jr. in the past year. Merck is trading trading flat on the day Monday. Investors have the opportunity to bag MRK at a price even lower than Baker Jr. did, with shares changing hands as low as $86.93 in trading on Monday -- that's 1.8% below Baker Jr.'s purchase price.

VIDEO: Monday 2/10 Insider Buying Report: LFUS, MRK

