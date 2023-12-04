News & Insights

Monday 12/4 Insider Buying Report: BUSE, HHS

December 04, 2023 — 02:20 pm EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At First Busey, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 20,800 shares of BUSE, for a cost of $21.90 each, for a total investment of $455,520. So far Bradshaw is in the green, up about 6.6% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $23.36. First Busey is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Bradshaw bought BUSE on 15 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $1.29M at an average of $20.05 per share.

And also on Friday, Director Bradley Louis Radoff purchased $144,670 worth of Harte Hanks, purchasing 20,000 shares at a cost of $7.23 each. Before this latest buy, Radoff made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $68,197 shares for a cost of $6.82 a piece. Harte Hanks is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

