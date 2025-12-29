Monday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: MNPR

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at a recent insider purchase of note.

At Monopar Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Quan Anh Vu purchased 1,500 shares of MNPR, for a cost of $69.95 each, for a total investment of $104,925. Monopar Therapeutics is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Vu in the past twelve months.

