At Monopar Therapeutics, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Chief Financial Officer Quan Anh Vu purchased 1,500 shares of MNPR, for a cost of $69.95 each, for a total investment of $104,925. Monopar Therapeutics is trading off about 1.1% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Vu in the past twelve months.
VIDEO: Monday 12/29 Insider Buying Report: MNPR
