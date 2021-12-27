Monday 12/27 Insider Buying Report: IQV, CTRN

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, IQVIA Holdings' Director, John G. Danhakl, made a $2.73M buy of IQV, purchasing 10,000 shares at a cost of $272.93 each. So far Danhakl is in the green, up about 3.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $282.00. IQVIA Holdings is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Danhakl in the past twelve months.

And on Thursday, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel bought $211,456 worth of Citi Trends, buying 2,950 shares at a cost of $71.68 each. This purchase marks the first one filed by Seipel in the past twelve months. Citi Trends is trading up about 2.3% on the day Monday. So far Seipel is in the green, up about 9.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $78.33.

