At Salesforce, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director David Blair Kirk who purchased 1,936 shares for a cost of $258.64 each, for a trade totaling $500,722. Before this latest buy, Kirk made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $865,827 shares at a cost of $254.66 each. Salesforce is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.
VIDEO: Monday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: CRM
