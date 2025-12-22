Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

At Salesforce, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Director David Blair Kirk who purchased 1,936 shares for a cost of $258.64 each, for a trade totaling $500,722. Before this latest buy, Kirk made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $865,827 shares at a cost of $254.66 each. Salesforce is trading up about 1.5% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 12/22 Insider Buying Report: CRM

