As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Liberty Latin America, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 105,053 shares of LILA, at a cost of $7.10 each, for a total investment of $746,131. Liberty Latin America is trading down about 0.4% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Paddick purchased LILA at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $5.43M at an average of $9.06 per share.

And on Wednesday, Director Robert Edward Moritz Jr. bought $499,997 worth of Walmart, buying 5,446 shares at a cost of $91.81 each. Walmart is trading up about 0.3% on the day Monday. So far Moritz Jr. is in the green, up about 1.3% on their buy based on today's trading high of $92.99.

VIDEO: Monday 12/2 Insider Buying Report: LILA, WMT

