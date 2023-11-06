News & Insights

Markets
RELY

Monday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: RELY, SRPT

November 06, 2023 — 11:05 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, Remitly Global's Director, Nigel W. Morris, made a $4.82M purchase of RELY, buying 250,000 shares at a cost of $19.27 a piece. So far Morris is in the green, up about 7.7% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $20.75. Remitly Global is trading up about 7.5% on the day Monday. This buy marks the first one filed by Morris in the past twelve months.

And also on Friday, Director Richard Barry bought $3.94M worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, buying 50,000 shares at a cost of $78.81 each. This buy marks the first one filed by Barry in the past twelve months. Sarepta Therapeutics is trading up about 2.5% on the day Monday. Barry was up about 5.5% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with SRPT trading as high as $83.11 at last check today.

Monday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: RELY, SRPT

VIDEO: Monday 11/6 Insider Buying Report: RELY, SRPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RELY
SRPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.