Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Blackstone's, James Breyer, made a $1.99M buy of BX, purchasing 13,170 shares at a cost of $151.23 a piece. Investors can bag BX at a price even lower than Breyer did, with shares changing hands as low as $143.00 at last check today which is 5.4% below Breyer's purchase price. Blackstone is trading off about 1.6% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought $430,651 worth of Matador Resources, buying 10,842 shares at a cost of $39.72 a piece. Before this latest buy, Foran bought MTDR at 12 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $1.78M at an average of $46.31 per share. Matador Resources is trading off about 1.2% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 11/3 Insider Buying Report: BX, MTDR

