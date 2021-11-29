Markets
Monday 11/29 Insider Buying Report: SRRA, MNRO

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Sierra Oncology's Director, Craig A. Collard, made a $310,863 purchase of SRRA, buying 13,500 shares at a cost of $23.03 each. Sierra Oncology is trading up about 0.5% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CEO & President Michael T. Broderick bought $301,098 worth of Monro, buying 5,000 shares at a cost of $60.22 each. Before this latest buy, Broderick bought MNRO at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $919,292 at an average of $61.29 per share. Monro Inc is trading off about 0.1% on the day Monday.

