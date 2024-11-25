News & Insights

Monday 11/25 Insider Buying Report: NINE, LDOS

November 25, 2024

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Nine Energy Service's , William Monroe, made a $1.16M buy of NINE, purchasing 960,000 shares at a cost of $1.21 each. So far Monroe is in the green, up about 47.4% on their buy based on today's trading high of $1.78. Nine Energy Service is trading up about 14.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Monroe bought NINE on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $2.61M at an average of $1.57 per share.

And also on Thursday, Director Noel B. Geer purchased $322,261 worth of Leidos Holdings, purchasing 2,000 shares at a cost of $161.13 each. Leidos Holdings is trading off about 1.7% on the day Monday. Geer was up about 3.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with LDOS trading as high as $166.35 in trading on Monday.

