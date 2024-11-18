As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Wednesday, Chief Operating Officer Harjinder Bajwa bought $522,500 worth of Ultra Clean Holdings, buying 15,000 shares at a cost of $34.83 a piece. Before this latest buy, Bajwa made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $83,325 shares at a cost of $33.33 a piece. Ultra Clean Holdings is trading up about 2.9% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 11/18 Insider Buying Report: UCTT

