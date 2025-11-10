Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Beta Technologies', Charles A. Davis, made a $97.00M purchase of BETA, buying 2,941,177 shares at a cost of $32.98 a piece. Beta Technologies is trading up about 1.7% on the day Monday.

And on Friday, CEO Ford Tamer purchased $1.89M worth of Lattice Semiconductor purchasing 30,000 shares at a cost of $63.07 each. Lattice Semiconductor is trading up about 7.2% on the day Monday. So far Tamer is in the green, up about 8.1% on their buy based on today's trading high of $68.20.

VIDEO: Monday 11/10 Insider Buying Report: BETA, LSCC

