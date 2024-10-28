News & Insights

Monday 10/28 Insider Buying Report: BYON, CET

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Beyond, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Sunday, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD Marcus Lemonis purchased 156,985 shares of BYON, at a cost of $6.37 each, for a total investment of $999,994. Lemonis was up about 15.1% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with BYON trading as high as $7.33 at last check today. Beyond is trading up about 10.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Lemonis bought BYON at 2 other times during the past year, for a total cost of $349,258 at an average of $15.18 per share.

And on Thursday, Vice President Andrew J. O'neill bought $62,406 worth of Central Securities, buying 1,354 shares at a cost of $46.09 a piece. Before this latest buy, O'neill made one other purchase in the past twelve months, buying $32,104 shares for a cost of $40.13 each. Central Securities is trading up about 0.4% on the day Monday. So far O'neill is in the green, up about 2.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $47.00.

