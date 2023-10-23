As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Central Securities' Vice President, Andrew J. O'neill, made a $69,947 purchase of CET, buying 1,954 shares at a cost of $35.80 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy CET even cheaper than O'neill did, with the stock changing hands as low as $35.36 at last check today -- that's 1.2% under O'neill's purchase price. Central Securities is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, O'neill bought CET at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $87,517 at an average of $33.43 per share.

VIDEO: Monday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: CET

