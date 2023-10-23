News & Insights

Markets
CET

Monday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: CET

October 23, 2023 — 10:55 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Central Securities' Vice President, Andrew J. O'neill, made a $69,947 purchase of CET, buying 1,954 shares at a cost of $35.80 a piece. Bargain hunters have the opportunity to buy CET even cheaper than O'neill did, with the stock changing hands as low as $35.36 at last check today -- that's 1.2% under O'neill's purchase price. Central Securities is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, O'neill bought CET at 2 other times during the past year, for a total investment of $87,517 at an average of $33.43 per share.

Monday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: CETVIDEO: Monday 10/23 Insider Buying Report: CET

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.