BBWI

Monday 10/14 Insider Buying Report: BBWI, BYRN

October 14, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Wednesday, Bath & Body Works' Chief Executive Officer, Gina Boswell, made a $177,852 purchase of BBWI, buying 6,000 shares at a cost of $29.64 each. So far Boswell is in the green, up about 7.9% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $31.97. Bath & Body Works is trading up about 0.6% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Boswell in the past year.

And on Thursday, Chief Financial Officer Laurilee Kearnes bought $28,076 worth of Byrna Technologies, buying 2,000 shares at a cost of $14.04 a piece. Byrna Technologies is trading up about 4.2% on the day Monday.

