As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Children's Place, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, PRESIDENT AND INTERIM CEO Muhammad Umair bought 7,143 shares of PLCE, for a cost of $7.00 each, for a total investment of $50,001. So far Umair is in the green, up about 6.6% on their buy based on today's trading high of $7.46. Children's Place is trading up about 4.1% on the day Monday.

And also on Wednesday, CFO Charles Kellogg Griffith Jr. bought $12,000 worth of CPS Technologies, buying 4,000 shares at a cost of $3.00 each. Before this latest buy, Griffith Jr. made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1,400 shares for a cost of $1.40 a piece. CPS Technologies Corp is trading up about 1.8% on the day Monday. Griffith Jr. was up about 57.7% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with CPSH trading as high as $4.73 at last check today.

VIDEO: Monday 10/13 Insider Buying Report: PLCE, CPSH

