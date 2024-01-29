As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Adicet Bio's , Carl L. Gordon, made a $7.5M purchase of ACET, buying 3,125,000 shares at a cost of $2.40 each. So far Gordon is in the green, up about 13.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $2.72. Adicet Bio is trading up about 4.5% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Gordon made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $1.83M shares for a cost of $2.09 each.

And at Perspective Therapeutics, there was insider buying on Wednesday, by Chief Medical Officer Markus Puhlmann who bought 280,000 shares for a cost of $0.50 each, for a total investment of $139,888. Before this latest buy, Puhlmann made one other buy in the past twelve months, purchasing $188,737 shares at a cost of $0.32 a piece. Perspective Therapeutics is trading up about 3.1% on the day Monday. So far Puhlmann is in the green, up about 32.1% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $0.66.

VIDEO: Monday 1/29 Insider Buying Report: ACET, CATX

