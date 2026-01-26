Monday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: BDSX, CVM

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Thursday, Biodesix's , Jack W. Schuler, made a $903,561 purchase of BDSX, buying 82,465 shares at a cost of $10.96 a piece. Biodesix Inc is trading down about 8% on the day Monday. Before this latest buy, Schuler bought BDSX on 4 other occasions during the past year, for a total investment of $3.93M at an average of $0.47 per share.

And also on Thursday, Chief Executive Officer Geert R. Kersten purchased $200,001 worth of CEL-SCI, purchasing 38,023 shares at a cost of $5.26 each. Before this latest buy, Kersten bought CVM on 2 other occasions during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $249,998 at an average of $6.65 per share. CEL-SCI is trading up about 4.6% on the day Monday. So far Kersten is in the green, up about 28.3% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $6.75.

