As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Abbott Laboratories, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, CHAIRMAN AND CEO Robert B. Ford bought 18,800 shares of ABT, for a cost of $107.13 each, for a total investment of $2.01M. So far Ford is in the green, up about 3.0% on their buy based on today's trading high of $110.39. Abbott Laboratories is trading up about 1.4% on the day Monday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Ford in the past year.

And at Ally Financial, there was insider buying on Friday, by Chief Executive Officer Michael George Rhodes who bought 23,800 shares for a cost of $41.68 each, for a total investment of $991,867. Before this latest buy, Rhodes made one other purchase in the past year, buying $1.00M shares at a cost of $39.09 a piece. Ally Financial is trading up about 1.3% on the day Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 1/26 Insider Buying Report: ABT, ALLY

