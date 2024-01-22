As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Palmer Square Capital BDC, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Wednesday, CEO & President Christopher Dale Long purchased 60,790 shares of PSBD, at a cost of $16.45 each, for a total investment of $999,996. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is trading down about 0.3% on the day Monday.

And at OPKO Health, there was insider buying on Thursday, by CEO & Chairman Phillip Frost, M.D et. al. who purchased 400,000 shares at a cost of $0.97 each, for a total investment of $386,200. Before this latest buy, Frost purchased OPK at 11 other times during the past twelve months, for a total cost of $7.66M at an average of $1.15 per share. OPKO Health Inc is trading up about 0.1% on the day Monday. Frost was up about 5.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with OPK trading as high as $1.02 in trading on Monday.

VIDEO: Monday 1/22 Insider Buying Report: PSBD, OPK

