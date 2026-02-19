Markets

Moncler FY25 Revenues Rises, But Profit Down

February 19, 2026 — 01:12 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Moncler S.p.A. (MONC.MI, MONRF) Thursday reported full-year 2025 Group net result of 626.7 million euros, compared with 639.6 million euros in 2024.

Group EBIT was 913.4 million euros in 2025 compared with 916.3 million euros in the previous year.

EBIT margin was 29.2% compared to 29.5% in 2024, showing resilience despite a more challenging trading environment.

Revenues for the year was 3.132 billion euros in 2025, up 3% at constant exchange rates, compared with 3.109 billion euros in 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MONRF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.