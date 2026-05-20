Monashee Scales Back Its Bet on Structure Therapeutics

Key Points

Monashee sold 175,000 Structure Therapeutics shares; estimated trade size approximately $11.98 million based on the mean unadjusted close for the quarter.

Quarter-end position value dropped by $13.24 million, reflecting both sales and stock price movement.

Post-trade, Monashee holds 50,000 shares valued at $2.41 million.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing dated May 13, 2026, Monashee Investment Management reduced its holding in Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) by 175,000 shares during the first quarter. The estimated transaction value was $11.98 million, based on the quarter’s average closing price. The value of Monashee’s GPCR position decreased by $13.24 million over the quarter, a figure that includes both trading and stock price effects.

What else to know

This was a reduction; the remaining stake accounts for 1.8% of Monashee’s 13F reportable assets.

Top five holdings post-filing: LSE: TERN: $15.82 million (8.6% of AUM) NYSE: NEE $15.22 million (8.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: MDLN: $13.35 million (7.3% of AUM) NYSE: NRG: $12.42 million (6.8% of AUM) NYSE: FPS: $10.24 million (5.6% of AUM)

As of May 19, 2026, Structure Therapeutics shares were priced at $35.88, up 42.55% from a year earlier, outperforming the S&P 500 by 10.24 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market Capitalization $2.57 billion Employees 220 Net Income (TTM) ($170.37 million) Price (as of market close May 19, 2026) $35.88

Company snapshot

Develops oral therapeutics for chronic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, obesity, and pulmonary and cardiovascular conditions, with a lead candidate, GSBR-1290, targeting GLP-1 receptor agonism.

Operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business model, investing in R&D to advance proprietary small-molecule drugs through clinical trials for future commercialization.

Targets healthcare providers and patients with unmet medical needs in metabolic, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disease markets.

Structure Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel oral therapies for chronic and serious diseases. With a focused pipeline led by GSBR-1290 for type-2 diabetes and obesity, the company leverages expertise in G-protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) drug targets to address significant market opportunities. Its strategy emphasizes innovation in small-molecule drug design, aiming to deliver differentiated treatments to large, underserved patient populations.

What this transaction means for investors

Monashee sharply reduced its position in Structure Therapeutics, cutting its holdings from roughly 225,000 shares to about 50,000 shares -- even as the company itself seems to be doing well. So, what does this indicate about Structure's future potential?

The weight loss drug market, especially GLP-1, has become extremely competitive. While it’s still dominated by injectable medications such as Ozempic and Wegovy, oral therapies are gaining ground fast. That’s the market Structure Therapeutics hopes to reach.

Structure continues to post encouraging results in clinical testing. Its lead candidate, aleniglipron, has shown strong results in phase 2 trials. Pill-based treatments could be easier and less costly to manufacture and distribute, and may also be more attractive to patients than injectables.

The question is, who will win the race? Structure is far from the only pharmaceutical company developing oral GLP-1 weight loss medications. Monashee’s decision to significantly reduce its position, rather than fully exit, may signal caution as the race intensifies. Rather than trying to analyze individual pharma stocks, individual investors may prefer an ETF with a broader focus in the GLP-1 industry, such as Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ: OZEM), which holds several different companies in the space.

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Pamela Kock has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Medline. The Motley Fool recommends Forgent Power Solutions. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.