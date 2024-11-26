News & Insights

Monash IVF Group Highlights Financial Performance Metrics

November 26, 2024 — 10:48 pm EST

Monash IVF Group Ltd (AU:MVF) has released an update.

Monash IVF Group Limited has released a presentation detailing its recent activities and performance metrics, using non-IFRS measures like EBITDA and Underlying EBIT to evaluate business performance. Investors are advised to consider these metrics alongside their personal financial goals before making investment decisions. The company emphasizes that the information is subject to change and should not be solely relied upon for investment strategies.

