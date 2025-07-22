Monarch Casino Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Might Be Worth It

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ: MCRI) surged 20% on July 17, 2025, and climbed as much as 24% in after-hours trading, sharply outperforming the S&P 500 and hitting a new 52-week high. While the stock is no longer cheap in absolute terms, it still trades at reasonable valuation multiples relative to the broader market, especially considering its solid growth, robust profitability, and clean balance sheet. That said, investors should be mindful of Monarch’s historical vulnerability during economic downturns, as the stock has shown significant drawdowns in past crises. Therefore, if you seek upside with lower volatility than individual stocks, the Trefis High Quality portfolio presents an alternative that has outperformed the S&P 500 and generated returns exceeding 91% since its inception. Separately, see What’s Next For Hyatt’s Stock?

Blowout Q2 Results Spark a Rally

Monarch posted a record adjusted EBITDA of $51.3 million in Q2 2025, up 16.8% year-over-year and $12.8 million above consensus estimates. Casino revenue rose 12.1%, driven by strong demand and improved efficiency following a $100 million renovation at Atlantis. Hotel revenue dipped 3.1%, but the company more than made up for it with margin expansion and solid performance across its Atlantis and Black Hawk properties. Q2 net income grew 19.1% to $27 million, with EPS rising 21% to $1.44. It also returned capital to shareholders via a $0.30 dividend and $19.8 million in share buybacks.

Valuation: Still Reasonable

Despite the recent rally, Monarch Casino remains reasonably valued compared to the S&P 500, trading at a price-to-sales ratio of 3.0 (vs. 3.1), a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.6 (vs. 26.9), and a price-to-free cash flow multiple of 17.7 (vs. 20.9). The company has also delivered stronger growth, with a three-year revenue CAGR of 7.1% outpacing the S&P 500’s 5.5%, and a 3.8% increase over the past year. Profitability metrics are similarly impressive, with an operating margin of 17.9% in the last four quarters, an operating cash flow margin of 26.4% (vs. 14.9%), and a net income margin of 14.1% (vs. 11.6%), highlighting Monarch’s consistent ability to convert revenue into profits and cash in a competitive industry.

Monarch boasts a debt-to-equity ratio of just 0.9% which is far below the S&P 500 average of 19.4%. Cash makes up over 10% of total assets, giving it financial flexibility to fund growth or boost returns to shareholders.

But… Mind the Volatility

The key risk with Monarch stock is its heightened sensitivity to market downturns. During past crises, it has significantly underperformed the broader market—dropping 41.8% in the 2022 inflation shock (vs. a 25.4% decline for the S&P 500), 75.1% in the 2020 COVID crash (vs. 33.9%), and 87.8% during the 2008 financial crisis (vs. 56.8%). Although MCRI has consistently rebounded after each of these episodes, its pronounced volatility makes it particularly vulnerable to systemic shocks, something investors should factor into their risk tolerance.

Looking for Lower Volatility?

Monarch Casino stock still looks attractive if you're in for the long haul. The Q2 beat highlights strong execution, while profitability and balance sheet strength support the case for further upside. It's not cheap, but neither is the S&P 500—and Monarch's fundamentals arguably justify the premium. Just be aware of the historical volatility before placing a big bet.

