Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Reports Strong Financial Results for Q4 and Full Year 2024

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. reports increased net revenue and income for Q4 and 2024, with a record EBITDA margin.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. reported strong financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ending December 31, 2024. In the fourth quarter, the company achieved net revenue of $134.5 million, a 4.9% increase from the previous year, alongside a net income increase of 40.1% to $25.5 million. The strong performance was attributed to lower legal and consulting costs and a favorable effective tax rate, despite higher depreciation expenses. The company also saw growth in casino and hotel revenues, with a record fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 35.1%. Additionally, Monarch announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, reinforcing its strong balance sheet and commitment to shareholder returns. Looking ahead, Monarch is focused on completing a significant capital investment project at its Atlantis property and exploring potential mergers and acquisitions to drive long-term value.

Potential Positives

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. reported a significant increase in net income of 40.1% for the fourth quarter 2024, demonstrating improved profitability.

The company achieved record financial results for both the fourth quarter and full year, which reflects the effectiveness of its operating strategies.

Basic earnings per share increased by 47.9% in the fourth quarter and 18.0% for the full year, indicating strong shareholder value growth.

The announcement of a cash dividend of $0.30 per share signals financial stability and a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Potential Negatives

Decrease in food and beverage revenue by 0.7%, marking a potential concern for diversified income streams.

Increase in casino operating expense as a percentage of casino revenue, indicating rising costs that could impact profitability.

Higher depreciation expense year-over-year, which may suggest increasing capital expenditures that could affect cash flow in the future.

FAQ

What were Monarch Casino's fourth-quarter financial results for 2024?

Monarch reported net revenue of $134.5 million, a 4.9% increase, with net income rising 40.1% to $25.5 million.

How much is Monarch's cash dividend for March 2025?

The company announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on March 15, 2025.

What are the primary drivers of Monarch's revenue growth?

Revenue growth was propelled by increases in casino and hotel revenues, up 6.0% and 8.3%, respectively.

When will the Atlantis hotel room renovations be completed?

The renovation of remaining hotel rooms at Atlantis is expected to be completed in phases by the second quarter of 2025.

What is Monarch Casino's Adjusted EBITDA for 2024?

Monarch generated an Adjusted EBITDA of $180.4 million for the full year of 2024, a 5.6% increase year-over-year.

Full Release



RENO, Nev., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (Nasdaq: MCRI) (“Monarch” or “the Company”) today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2024, as summarized below:







($ in thousands, except per share data and percentages)



































Three Months Ended December 31,









Twelve Months Ended December 31,













2024













2023













Change









2024













2023













Change









Net revenue





$134,513













$128,186













4.9





%









$522,186













$501,478













4.1





%





























































Net income



(





1





)





(2)







$25,495













$18,202













40.1





%









$94,053













$82,448













14.1





%





























































Adjusted EBITDA



(





3





)







$47,280













$43,003













9.9





%









$180,394













$170,832













5.6





%





























































Basic earnings per share





$1.39













$0.94













47.9





%









$5.05













$4.28













18.0





%









Diluted earnings per share



(





1





)





(2)







$1.36













$0.93













46.2





%









$4.96













$4.20













18.1





%





















(1)





The year-over-year positive variances in Net Income and Diluted EPS in the fourth quarter of 2024 are result of: a) the effective tax rate (19.7% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 28.6% in the fourth quarter of 2023), based primarily on the amount of the excess tax benefit on stock compensation; b) lower legal and consulting costs related to the ongoing litigation with the Monarch Black Hawk’s general contractor ($0.1 million and $2.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively); offset by c) higher depreciation expense ($13.4 million and $12.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively);









(2)





The 2024 year-over-year positive variances in Net Income and Diluted EPS are result of: a) the effective tax rate (21.6% in 2024 and 24.0% in 2023), based primarily on the amount of the excess tax benefit on stock compensation; b) lower legal and consulting costs related to the ongoing litigation with the Monarch Black Hawk’s general contractor ($0.8 million and $6.9 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively); offset by c) higher depreciation expense ($51.4 million and $47.3 million in 2024 and 2023, respectively);









(3)





Definitions, disclosures and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial information are included later in the release.























CEO Comment







“Monarch ended 2024 with record financial results in both the fourth quarter and full year. Fourth quarter net revenue and adjusted EBITDA were $134.5 million and $47.3 million, respectively, resulting in a record fourth quarter EBITDA margin of 35.1%. Our performance in the fourth quarter and full year clearly underpins the effectiveness of Monarch’s operating strategies and our ability to drive sustained growth.





“Monarch Black Hawk continues to grow market share and increase revenue across all its business segments. The property benefited from its position as the premier resort casino in Colorado. Our luxury resort offerings and exceptional service continue to attract and retain mid-to-upper tier guests from the Denver and Boulder metro areas.





“In Reno, Atlantis is near the completion of approximately $100 million in capital investment in the redesign and upgrade of the property’s hotel rooms. We anticipate that the last stage of the project, which includes work on the remaining 246 hotel rooms, will be completed in phases by the second quarter of 2025. To introduce our new luxury’ hotel rooms to the public, we are launching a “Once is All it Takes” brand campaign. We continue to focus on implementing new technologies and processes across the property, which we believe will be financially rewarding over the long-term.”







Summary of 2024 Fourth Quarter Operating Results







In the 2024 fourth quarter, the Company generated net revenue of $134.5 million compared to $128.2 million in the corresponding prior-year quarter. Casino and hotel revenues increased 6.0% and 8.3%, respectively, compared to the prior year, while food and beverage (“F&B”) revenue decreased 0.7%.





Selling, general and administrative (“SG&A”) expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $27.8 million compared to $28.7 million in the corresponding prior-year period, primarily driven by decreases in labor expense and advertising expense. As a percentage of net revenue, SG&A expense decreased to 20.7% from 22.4% in the corresponding prior-year period. Casino operating expense as a percentage of casino revenue increased to 36.8% during the fourth quarter of 2024 from 36.2% in the corresponding prior-year period primarily due to increases in labor expense and technology related expense. During the fourth quarter of 2024, F&B operating expense as a percentage of F&B revenue increased to 73.4% from 71.8% in the corresponding prior-year period due to an increase in cost of goods sold. Hotel operating expense as a percentage of hotel revenue decreased to 34.8% in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 37.6% in the corresponding prior-year period primarily due to an increase in average daily rate and effective cost management.





Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased 40.1% and diluted EPS increased 46.2% compared to the same period last year. The Company generated consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $47.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents a $4.3 million, or 9.9%, increase compared to the same prior-year period.







Credit Facility and Liquidity







As of December 31, 2024, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $58.8 million and no borrowings against its credit facility.





Capital expenditures of $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 were funded from operating cash flow and included capital expenditures related to the ongoing redesign and upgrade of guest rooms at Atlantis, as well as ongoing maintenance capital expenditures at both properties.





On December 15, 2024, the Company paid a cash dividend of $0.30 per share to its stockholders of record as of December 1, 2024. The cash dividend was funded from operating cash flow.





We believe that Monarch’s strong balance sheet and free cash flow favorably positions the Company to continue investing in its properties and paying cash dividends. The Company has been diligently evaluating potential M&A transactions, which we believe could drive additional long-term value for our stockholders.







Quarterly Dividend Declaration







The Company today announced a cash dividend of $0.30 per share of its outstanding common stock. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2025. This cash dividend is part of the previously announced annual cash dividend of $1.20 per share payable in quarterly payments and subject to quarterly review and evaluation by the Company’s Board of Directors.







Forward Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "plan," "believe," "expect," "seem," "look," "look forward," "positioning," "future," "will," "confident" and similar references to future periods. Example of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding: (i) the continuing strength of our balance sheet and our expected free cash flow; (ii) our expectations regarding continuing our dividend payments in the future; (iii) our expectations regarding the cash flow we expect to generate to fund our cash dividends to stockholders; (iv) our expectations regarding the completion of room renovations at the Atlantis; and (v) our beliefs regarding the impact of our capital investment strategy and evaluation of potential strategic transactions on our long term success. Actual results and future events and conditions may differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation:







Additional information concerning potential factors that could adversely affect all forward-looking statements, including the Company's financial results, is included in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on our website at



www.monarchcasino.com



.







About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.







Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at



www.monarchcasino.com



.





Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.





Atlantis features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The casino features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.







Contacts:







John Farahi





Chief Executive Officer





775/824-4401 or



JFarahi@monarchcasino.com







Joseph Jaffoni, Richard Land, James Leahy





JCIR





212/835-8500 or



mcri@jcir.com







- financial tables follow -































MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES





CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





































Three months ended





December 31,









Twelve months ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023









Revenues





































Casino





$77,093













$72,714













$293,813













$282,292













Food and beverage









32,581

















32,816

















127,474

















126,628













Hotel









18,210

















16,813

















76,357

















70,986













Other









6,629

















5,843

















24,542

















21,572













Net revenues









134,513

















128,186

















522,186

















501,478

















































Operating expenses





































Casino









28,371

















26,300

















109,172

















102,771













Food and beverage









23,914

















23,559

















93,916

















91,629













Hotel









6,330

















6,327

















26,221

















26,434













Other









3,056

















2,920

















12,061

















11,469













Selling, general and administrative









27,837

















28,657

















108,286

















105,819













Depreciation and amortization









13,365

















12,142

















51,359

















47,294













Other operating items, net









117

















2,898

















1,048

















5,910













Total operating expenses









102,990

















102,803

















402,063

















391,326













Income from operations









31,523

















25,383

















120,123

















110,152

















































Interest income (expense), net









245

















111

















(104





)













(1,625





)









Income before income taxes









31,768

















25,494

















120,019

















108,527













Provision for income taxes









(6,273





)













(7,292





)













(25,966





)













(26,079





)









Net income





$25,495













$18,202













$94,053













$82,448

















































Earnings per share of common stock





































Basic





$





1.39













$





0.94













$





5.05













$





4.28













Diluted





$





1.36













$





0.93













$





4.96













$





4.20

















































Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding





































Basic









18,402

















19,266

















18,611

















19,244













Diluted









18,758

















19,595

















18,971

















19,618































































































MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET







(In thousands, except per share data, unaudited)





































December 31, 2024









December 31, 2023









ASSETS





















Current assets





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





58,760













$





43,361













Receivables, net









10,257

















11,990













Income taxes receivable









1,523

















1,006













Inventories









9,296

















7,614













Prepaid expenses and other









10,586

















10,995













Total current assets









90,422

















74,966













Property and equipment, net









575,287

















580,497













Goodwill









25,111

















25,111













Intangible assets, net









345

















299













Other long-term assets









418

















-













Total assets





$





691,583













$





680,873













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Current liabilities





















Accounts payable





$





13,623













$





23,092













Construction accounts payable









51,101

















47,566













Accrued expenses









53,198

















51,812













Short-term lease liability









921

















897













Total current liabilities









118,843

















123,367













Deferred income taxes









19,684

















23,084













Long-term lease liability









13,143

















14,021













Long-term debt









-

















5,500













Other long-term liabilities









881

















1,761













Total liabilities









152,551

















167,733













Stockholders' equity





















Preferred stock, $.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued









-

















-













Common stock, $.01 par value, 30,000,000 shares authorized;









193

















191













19,364,531 shares issued and 18,436,540 outstanding at December 31, 2024;





















19,154,031 shares issued and 19,091,497 outstanding at December 31, 2023





















Additional paid-in capital









62,891

















48,821













Treasury stock, 927,991 shares at December 31, 2024;





62,534 shares at December 31, 2023









(63,686





)













(3,718





)









Retained earnings









539,634

















467,846













Total stockholders' equity









539,032

















513,140













Total liabilities and stockholders' equity





$





691,583













$





680,873



















































MONARCH CASINO & RESORT, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES









RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA TO NET INCOME







(In thousands, unaudited)





The following table sets forth a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to net income, a GAAP financial measure:













Three Months Ended





December 31,









Twelve Months Ended





December 31,













2024









2023









2024









2023









Net income





$25,495













$18,202













$94,053













$82,448













Expenses:





































Stock based compensation









2,275

















2,580

















7,864

















7,476













Depreciation and amortization









13,365

















12,142

















51,359

















47,294













Provision for income taxes









6,273

















7,292

















25,966

















26,079













Interest (income) expense









(245





)













(111





)













104

















1,625













Construction litigation expenses (2)









135

















2,827

















799

















6,946













Insurance claims proceeds, net (2)









-

















-

















-

















(1,195





)









(Gain) loss on disposition of assets (2)









(18





)













71

















249

















159













Adjusted EBITDA (1)





$47,280













$43,003













$180,394













$170,832

























(1)





Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, consists of net income plus loss on disposal of assets, provision for income taxes, stock-based compensation expense, other one-time charges, construction litigation expenses, acquisition expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization less interest income, any benefit for income taxes and gain on disposal of assets. Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to operating income (as determined in accordance with US Generally Accepted Accounting Principles), as an indicator of the Company's operating performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities (as determined in accordance with US GAAP) or as a measure of liquidity. This measure enables comparison of the Company's performance over multiple periods, as well as against the performance of other companies in our industry that report Adjusted EBITDA, although some companies do not calculate this measure in the same manner and, therefore, the measure as presented may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies.









(2)





Amount included in the "Other operating items, net" in the Consolidated Statement of Income.



















