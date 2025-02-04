Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 11, 2025

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will announce 2024 fourth quarter financial results on February 11, 2025, post-market.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. announced that it will release its fourth quarter financial results for 2024 after the market closes on February 11, 2025. The company operates two major properties: the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada. Monarch Black Hawk offers 516 rooms, a large casino space with various gaming options, multiple dining venues, and extensive amenities including a spa and pool. Atlantis features 817 rooms, a comparable casino experience, numerous dining outlets, a health spa, and an entertainment center. For more information, visit their website.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is scheduled to release its 2024 fourth quarter financial results, providing investors and stakeholders with upcoming insights into the company's financial performance.



The announcement highlights the company’s operational scope, including two significant properties, which may enhance investor confidence by showcasing a diversified portfolio in the gaming and hospitality industry.



With major amenities and features outlined for both properties, the press release signals the company's focus on providing a comprehensive entertainment experience, potentially attracting more visitors and increasing revenue.

Timing of the financial results announcement, after market hours, may indicate potential concerns about anticipated performance, which could suggest upcoming negative news.

When will Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. release its financial results?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will release its 2024 fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on February 11, 2025.

What properties does Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. operate?

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa in Black Hawk, Colorado, and Atlantis Casino Resort Spa in Reno, Nevada.

How many guest rooms does Monarch Black Hawk offer?

Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites for its visitors.

What dining options are available at Atlantis Casino Resort Spa?

Atlantis offers eight food outlets, including two gourmet coffee and pastry bars for guests to enjoy.

What amenities are available at Monarch Black Hawk?

Monarch Black Hawk offers a spa, fitness center, year-round pool, and a variety of gaming options, including slots and table games.

$MCRI Insider Trading Activity

$MCRI insiders have traded $MCRI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MCRI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN FARAHI (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $230,700.

$MCRI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $MCRI stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RENO, Nev., Feb. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRI) announced today that it will release its 2024 fourth quarter financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.







About Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc.







Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa ("Monarch Black Hawk") in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver and the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa ("Atlantis"), a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. For additional information on Monarch, visit the Company's website at



www.monarchcasino.com



.





Monarch Black Hawk features 516 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 60,000 square feet of casino space. The resort offers approximately 1,000 slot machines; 43 table games; a live poker room; keno; and a sports book. It also includes 10 bars and lounges, as well as four dining options: a twenty-four-hour full-service restaurant, a buffet-style restaurant, the Monarch Chophouse (a fine-dining steakhouse), and Bistro Mariposa (elevated Southwest cuisine), banquet and meeting room space, a retail store, a concierge lounge and an upscale spa and enclosed year-round pool facility located on the top floor of the tower. The resort is connected to a nine-story parking structure with approximately 1,350 parking spaces, and additional valet parking, with total property capacity of approximately 1,500 spaces.





Atlantis features 817 guest rooms and suites, and approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space. The resort features approximately 1,200 slot and video poker machines; approximately 33 table games, including blackjack, craps, roulette, and others; a race and sports book; a 24-hour live keno lounge; and a poker room. It also includes eight food outlets; two gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square foot health spa and salon with an enclosed year-round pool; retail outlet offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention and meeting room space.







