Momentus Space: The Quiet Architect of the In-Orbit Economy

By ProcureAM Research

In a space industry often dominated by rocket launches and mega-constellations, Momentus* is carving out a different, arguably more foundational role: building the infrastructure that operates after you reach orbit.

While companies like SpaceX* and Rocket Lab* focus on getting payloads into space, Momentus* is focused on what happens next—mobility, logistics, and in-space services. Think of it less as a launch provider and more as a “last-mile delivery” company for orbit.

The Orbital Transfer Vehicle: A Space Tugboat

At the center of Momentus’s vision is its orbital transfer vehicle (OTV), known as Vigoride. Once satellites are dropped off in a general orbit by a launch provider, Vigoride can maneuver them into their precise operational positions. This is a critical capability as space becomes more crowded and missions demand higher precision.

In simple terms, if rockets are the long-haul airlines of space, Momentus* is building the rideshare network that gets you from the airport to your exact destination.

Why It Matters Now

The timing of Momentus’s strategy is not accidental. The rapid growth of small satellites, Earth observation, Earth observation platforms, and commercial space stations are reshaping demand in orbit. Companies like Planet Labs* and BlackSky* rely on precise orbital positioning to deliver real-time data products. That precision requires flexibility, which is something traditional launch alone doesn’t provide.

As the space economy matures, logistics become the bottleneck. And bottlenecks create opportunity.

Beyond Transportation: Building an In-Space Services Layer

Momentus* isn’t stopping at transportation. The company’s long-term vision includes:

On-orbit servicing : repair, refueling, repositioning satellites

: repair, refueling, repositioning satellites Hosting payloads for companies that don’t want to build full satellites

for companies that don’t want to build full satellites In-space manufacturing support as microgravity production gains traction

This positions Momentus* closer to an infrastructure layer more akin to cloud computing in space than a traditional aerospace contractor.

The Bigger Picture

The evolution of space is shifting from exploration to utilization. We are moving from a world where getting to orbit was the primary challenge to one where operating efficiently in orbit is the next frontier.

That’s where Momentus* fits.

If the space economy truly scales into a multi-trillion-dollar ecosystem, companies like Momentus* may become essential connective tissue—quietly enabling everything from satellite constellations to future space stations.

Not flashy. Not always headline-grabbing. But potentially indispensable.

The Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO) is the first pure-play exchange-traded fund to focus on companies generating revenue from all areas of the space industry including in-orbit infrastructure. Momentus* is one of the 40+ constituents in UFO. Investors looking for exposure to Momentus*, as well as a diversified portfolio of space focused companies, may want to consider the Procure Space ETF®.

For more information about the Procure Space ETF®, visit www.ProcureETFs.com.

Important Information:

*As of April 20th, 2026, BlackSky (BKSY) was a 1.32% holding, Momentus Space (MNTS) was 0.21% holding, Planet Labs (PL) was a 6.06% holding, Rocket Lab (RKLB) was a 4.88% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO). SpaceX was a 0.00% holding in the Procure Space ETF® (NASDAQ: UFO).

For a complete list of holdings in UFO, visit: https://procureetfs.com/ufo/. Fund holdings and sector allocations are subject to change at any time and should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Please consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before you invest. This and other important information is contained in the Fund’s summary prospectus and prospectus, which can be obtained by visiting procureetfs.com. Read carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible. The Fund is also subject to the following risks: Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV), may trade at a discount or premium to NAV and are not individually redeemed from the funds. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Aerospace and defense companies can be significantly affected by government aerospace and defense regulation and spending policies. The exploration of space by private industry and the harvesting of space assets is a business based in future and is witnessing new entrants into the market. Investments in the Fund will be riskier than traditional investments in established industry sectors. The Fund is considered to be concentrated in securities of companies that operate or utilize satellites which are subject to manufacturing delays, launch delays or failures, and operational and environmental risks that could limit their ability to utilize the satellites needed to deliver services to customers. Investing in foreign securities are volatile, harder to price, and less liquid than U.S. securities. Securities of small- and mid-capitalization companies may experience much more price volatility, greater spreads between their bid and ask prices and significantly lower trading volumes than securities issued by large, more established companies. The Fund is not actively managed so it would not take defensive positions in declining markets unless such positions are reflected in the underlying index. Please refer to the summary prospectus for a more detailed explanation of the Funds’ principal risks. It is not possible to invest in an index.

UFO is distributed by Quasar Distributors LLC.