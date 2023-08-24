News & Insights

Momentus Secures Contract To Provide Hosted Payload Services To FOSSA Systems

(RTTNews) - The commercial space company, Momentus Inc. (MNTS) on Thursday said that it has signed a contract with FOSSA Systems, a Spanish IoT and in-space service company, to provide hosted payload services starting in 2024.

The contract also includes two options for additional hosted payloads. The company stated that the hosted payloads will supplement FOSSA's existing IoT satellite constellation with additional capacity and serve as a technology demonstrator platform.

The company provides on-orbit logistics like supply of power, data, communications, inter-satellite communications, extended data storage, ultra-high precision pointing, and edge computing capability needed to operate the payload, with its hosted payload support.

