Molten Ventures To Launch Additional GBP 10 Mln Share Buyback

January 28, 2026 — 02:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Molten Ventures Plc (GRWXF, GROW.L), a venture capital firm, on Wednesday announced that, following the completion of its 10 million pounds share repurchase programme announced on October 23, 2025, it will launch an additional share buyback programme of up to 10 million pounds.

This brings the total amount committed to share repurchases since the start of the current programme in July 2024 to 60 million pounds.

The company said the programme will be carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation and within the scope of the authority granted by shareholders.

As of January 28, 2026, Molten Ventures' issued share capital comprised 189,046,450 ordinary shares, with 13,937,034 shares held in treasury and total voting rights amounting to 175,109,416.

Molten Ventures closed trading 1.49% higher at GBp 512 on the London Stock Exchange.

