Molson Coors Beverage Slips To Loss In Q3

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), a wide range of beverages producer and seller, Tuesday reported it slipped to loss for the third quarter from earnings compared to last year.

The company fell to loss of $2.93 billion from net earnings of $199.8 million the last year.

The company's loss per share was $14.79 from earnings per share $0.96 a year ago.

For the reported period, underlying net income was down by 11.6 percent to $330.8 million, or $1.60 a share, from $374.4 million, or $1.80 a share, the earlier year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.7 per share.

Molson's underlying adjusted EBITDA came down to $665.4 million from $692.3 million the prior year.

The company reported net sales of $2.97 billion or 2.3 percent lower than $3.04 billion earlier year. Looking ahead, the company reported guidance for the full year 2025. The company expects net sales (high to low end of range) to decline 3-4% on a constant currency basis. Underlying adjusted earnings per share (high to low end of range) estimated to get lessened 7-10%.

In the pre-market activity, shares are trading 0.49 percent down at $43.01 on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.