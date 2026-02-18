Molson Coors Beverage Company Reports Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $238.3 million, or $1.22 per share. This compares with $287.8 million, or $1.39 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Molson Coors Beverage Company reported adjusted earnings of $237.2 million or $1.21 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.6% to $2.66 billion from $2.73 billion last year.

Molson Coors Beverage Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $238.3 Mln. vs. $287.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.22 vs. $1.39 last year. -Revenue: $2.66 Bln vs. $2.73 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.