Markets
TAP

Molson Coors Beverage: A 12.8% Better Bargain Than When Molson Bought

May 12, 2026 — 04:45 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 9, Molson Coors Beverage Co's Director, Andrew Thomas Molson, invested $93,337.80 into 2,000 shares of TAP, for a cost per share of $46.67. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and achieve a cost basis 12.8% cheaper than Molson, with shares changing hands as low as $40.70 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Molson Coors Beverage Co Chart

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.64 per share, with $57.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.31. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which TAP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/26/2025 Christian P. Cocks Director 45 $47.19 $2,123.32
02/20/2026 James A. Winnefeld Jr. Director 100 $49.01 $4,901.00
03/09/2026 Andrew Thomas Molson Director 2,000 $46.67 $93,337.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Molson Coors Beverage Co is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/29/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TAP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

TAP+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TAP makes up 2.76% of the Keating Active ETF (Symbol: KEAT) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TAP).

Project your dividend income with confidence: Income Calendar tracks your income portfolio like a personal assistant.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Materials Dividend Stock List
 ROM Split History
 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Materials Dividend Stock List-> ROM Split History-> Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TAP
KEAT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.