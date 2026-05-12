Molson Coors Beverage: A 12.8% Better Bargain Than When Molson Bought

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on March 9, Molson Coors Beverage Co's Director, Andrew Thomas Molson, invested $93,337.80 into 2,000 shares of TAP, for a cost per share of $46.67. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Molson Coors Beverage Co (Symbol: TAP) and achieve a cost basis 12.8% cheaper than Molson, with shares changing hands as low as $40.70 per share. Molson Coors Beverage Co shares are currently trading up about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAP's low point in its 52 week range is $40.64 per share, with $57.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.31. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which TAP insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/26/2025 Christian P. Cocks Director 45 $47.19 $2,123.32 02/20/2026 James A. Winnefeld Jr. Director 100 $49.01 $4,901.00 03/09/2026 Andrew Thomas Molson Director 2,000 $46.67 $93,337.80

The current annualized dividend paid by Molson Coors Beverage Co is $1.92/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend has an upcoming ex-date of 05/29/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for TAP, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 4.6% annualized yield is likely to continue.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TAP makes up 2.76% of the Keating Active ETF (Symbol: KEAT) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TAP).

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend bargains you can buy cheaper than insiders »

Also see:

 Materials Dividend Stock List

 ROM Split History

 Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds



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