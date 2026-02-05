Markets
MOH

Molina Healthcare Posts Q4 Loss

February 05, 2026 — 05:08 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter net loss of $160 million or $3.15 per share, compared to a net income of $251 million or $4.44 per share last year.

Adjusted net loss for the quarter was $140 million or $2.75 per share, compared to net income of $286 million or $5.05 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter were $11.375 billion, compared to $10.499 billion last year.

Looking forward to the full year 2026, the company expects revenues of $44.5 billion, earnings per share of about $3.20, and adjusted earnings of about $5.00 per share.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MOH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.