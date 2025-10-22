Molina Healthcare Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) reported earnings for third quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $79 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $326 million, or $5.65 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $97 million or $1.84 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.0% to $11.477 billion from $10.340 billion last year.

Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $79 Mln. vs. $326 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.51 vs. $5.65 last year. -Revenue: $11.477 Bln vs. $10.340 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: ~ $14.00 Full year revenue guidance: $44.5 Bln

