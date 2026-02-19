BioTech
MBRX

Moleculin Stock Plunges On $8.3 Million Warrant Exercise

February 19, 2026 — 11:00 am EST

(RTTNews) - Moleculin Biotech, Inc., (MBRX) announced that it has entered into agreements with certain holders of its existing warrants for the immediate exercise of outstanding warrants to purchase up to 2,122,652 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.90 per share. The transaction is expected to generate approximately $8.3 million in gross proceeds before fees.

The closing of the warrant exercise is scheduled for February 20, 2026, subject to customary conditions. The company had a 1-for-25 reverse stock split on December 1, 2025.

MBRX is currently trading at $2.83, down 41.09%.

