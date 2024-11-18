News & Insights

Moleculin Biotech Advances Annamycin for AML Treatment

November 18, 2024 — 08:48 am EST

Moleculin Biotech ( (MBRX) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Moleculin Biotech has revealed promising findings showcasing Annamycin’s potential to combat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) resistant to Venetoclax. Recent preclinical studies and preliminary clinical data highlighted Annamycin’s efficacy, with a significant complete remission rate, offering hope for patients with limited treatment options. The company is progressing with a Phase 3 trial to further evaluate Annamycin’s effectiveness, aiming to provide a new treatment pathway for AML patients.

Find detailed analytics on MBRX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

